Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,146,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

