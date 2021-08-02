Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,716.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.