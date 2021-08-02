Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

