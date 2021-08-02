Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

