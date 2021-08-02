Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.26.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

