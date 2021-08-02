Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 685.0 days.

BDRFF remained flat at $$119.70 during trading on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

