Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.54 ($139.46).

ETR HLAG opened at €182.20 ($214.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

