Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.89 ($75.17).

ETR:VNA opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

