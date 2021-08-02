Berenberg Bank Boosts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Elementis alerts:

ELM stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 143.70 ($1.88). The stock had a trading volume of 728,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,534. The company has a market capitalization of £835.88 million and a PE ratio of 102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.32. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.