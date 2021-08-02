Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€55.95” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

