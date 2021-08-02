Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 260

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:IKA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,531. Ilika has a 12 month low of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.69 million and a P/E ratio of -57.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

