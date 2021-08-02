BHF RG Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

