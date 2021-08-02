BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $26.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.8% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

