BHF RG Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

