Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,136 shares of company stock worth $2,468,567 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

