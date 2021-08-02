BinaryX Price Up 39.2% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $55,995.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00014451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.88 or 0.01134723 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,218,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

