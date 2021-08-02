BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.24.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,541,565. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

