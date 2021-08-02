BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00811920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091562 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

