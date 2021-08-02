Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF remained flat at $$6.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

