Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0836

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1,469.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth's total supply is 28,815,277 coins and its circulating supply is 21,717,543 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth's official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth's official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

