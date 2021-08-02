Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 16% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

