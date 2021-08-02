Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $77,431.24

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $77,431.24 and $31.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.