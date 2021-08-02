BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $103,521.97 and approximately $12,549.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

