Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.
Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,980,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
