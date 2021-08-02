Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,980,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

