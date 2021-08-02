Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPRMF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

