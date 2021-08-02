BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $42.96 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. Loop Capital began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

