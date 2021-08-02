BMO Capital Markets Boosts Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday.

TSE:MR.UN opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.55 and a 1 year high of C$7.31.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

