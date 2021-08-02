BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
TSE SHLE opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.
About Source Energy Services
