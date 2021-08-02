BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TSE SHLE opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

