BMO Capital Markets Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $181.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.