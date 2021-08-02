BMO Capital Markets Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $138.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

