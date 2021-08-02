BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.80

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.51 ($1.23), with a volume of 381923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.55. The company has a market capitalization of £750.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

