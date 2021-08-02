BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

