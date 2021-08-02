Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $676.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.60 million and the lowest is $673.50 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

