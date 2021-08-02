Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$253.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$244.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$224.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.50. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9051146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

