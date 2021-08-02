BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.48.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 11,427,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,305,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

