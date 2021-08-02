Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 790,063 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

