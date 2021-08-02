Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Cap of $10.21 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $148,908.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars.

