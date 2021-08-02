Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.
NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
