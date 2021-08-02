Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

