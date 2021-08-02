Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.