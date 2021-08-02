Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Celanese reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $155.07. 15,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 1 year low of $94.93 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

