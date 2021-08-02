Brokerages Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

