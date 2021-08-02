Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,316. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.