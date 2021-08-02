Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $3.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

