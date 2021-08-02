Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,550,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

