Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $4.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.34 and the highest is $4.76. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UNH opened at $412.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

