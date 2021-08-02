Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

