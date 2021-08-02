Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.32 Million

Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $635.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.30 million to $648.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

