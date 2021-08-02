Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. 2,321,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $182.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

