Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.53. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $226.13 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

