Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 2,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,522. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

